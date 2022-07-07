EF2 tornado confirmed in Goshen, NWS says

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen Wednesday afternoon.

NWS confirms at least an EF-2 tornado touched down in Goshen yesterday. An EF-2 has winds between 111mph to 135mph. The damage survey is ongoing, so once details arrive we will let you know the latest @FOX19 #ohwx #GoshenOH pic.twitter.com/JQLB7pGzKF — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) July 7, 2022

According to the NWS, an EF2 tornado has winds from 111 to 135 mph.

The tornado touched down around 2:30 p.m. as part of a large storm front that swept across the Tri-State.

>> VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

The Tornado Warned storm in Clermont County Wednesday just after 3PM had tight rotation on doppler radar & what we call a "debris signature" on radar... & a state of emergency is still in effect for Goshen Twp due to the damage. Stay with @FOX19 for storm recovery updates. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/YbcH5u6qsW — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) July 7, 2022

Duke Energy is working to restore power to thousands in the area.

Pegram said with over 100 power poles down and needing to be replaced it will be days before all power is restored.

“People who do not have power right now should be making alternate plans,” he said.

NOTE: The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Goshen High School, 6707 Goshen Road. Food, water and shelter are being provided. Pets are welcome; they will be kept in a separate area.

More info for those impacted by the confirmed radar-indicated tornado:

* For non-emergencies, call: 513-732-2231

* Those wanting to help or donate: 513-735-8500 (call on Thursday) — Clermont County (@ClermontCounty) July 7, 2022

