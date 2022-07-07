Contests
EF2 tornado confirmed in Goshen, NWS says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NWS, an EF2 tornado has winds from 111 to 135 mph.

The tornado touched down around 2:30 p.m. as part of a large storm front that swept across the Tri-State.

>> VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

Duke Energy is working to restore power to thousands in the area.

Pegram said with over 100 power poles down and needing to be replaced it will be days before all power is restored.

“People who do not have power right now should be making alternate plans,” he said.

NOTE: The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Goshen High School, 6707 Goshen Road. Food, water and shelter are being provided. Pets are welcome; they will be kept in a separate area.

