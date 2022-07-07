Contests
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe weather possible again

Most of the tri-state is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and sticky air, but a few spots could see storms develop later in the day.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Tri-State Friday due to the threat of severe weather, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says.

The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong winds during the afternoon and evening.

The threats of hail and an isolated tornado are low, but cannot be ruled out.

The weekend looks quiet with clouds decreasing throughout the day.

Humidity will drop in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be pleasant with similar highs to Saturday.

Next week will have sticky weather return with the thermometer climbing back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

