First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe weather possible again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Tri-State Friday due to the threat of severe weather, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says.

The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong winds during the afternoon and evening.

The threats of hail and an isolated tornado are low, but cannot be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Friday in the tri-state for threat of severe weather with the primary threats of heavy rainfall as well as strong gusty winds. All modes of severe weather cannot be ruled out in any storm that develops. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zzuqiVOv7N — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) July 7, 2022

The weekend looks quiet with clouds decreasing throughout the day.

Humidity will drop in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be pleasant with similar highs to Saturday.

Next week will have sticky weather return with the thermometer climbing back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

