Forest Park man convicted in wife’s stabbing death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Thursday.

As part of the plea agreement, Wilford Jenkins III, 39, will serve 20 years in prison, Deters said.

Police found Wilford and his wife Huletta in their Forest Park home on Oct. 25, 2021, both suffering from stab wounds.

Huletta was pronounced dead at the scene with a stab wound to her chest and her throat was cut, investigators said.

They said there was also evidence of defensive wounds on her hands and arms.

Wilford had a “superficial” knife wound on his neck and was taken to the hospital, Deters’ press release said.

Investigators said a double-edged fixed-blade knife was found on the floor between Wilford and Huletta.

It was later determined that Wilford killed his wife and that the wound on his neck was self-inflicted, according to Deters.

“It is hard to imagine the last moments of this woman’s life. I hope this result can help bring closure to her family and loved ones,” Deters said.

