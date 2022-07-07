Goshen designates dropoff site for storm debris

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Goshen Township Administration has announced how, when and where residents can get rid of debris and trash left by Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado.

Starting around midday Friday, two dumpsters will open at the old school property on Goshen Road across from the McDonald’s. Residents can offload household trash in one dumpster and construction/demolition debris in the other.

Household trash and construction debris must be separated and not mixed together.

No hazardous waste will be accepted.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, volunteer teams will be available to help homeowners clean up their property from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During those same hours, the service department and neighboring public works vehicles will go through streets to collect wood debris (tree limbs, branches).

All tree debris residents want picked up needs to be placed curbside and cannot be longer than four feet.

Call the EMA hotline at 513-735-8500 if you would like to volunteer with the clean-up efforts.

A Red Cross shelter is set up at Goshen High School (6707 Goshen Road) and is accepting donations of none perishable food and bottled water.

Residents needing food and/or water can also pick up items at the high school as well.

Matthew 25: Ministries’ Disaster Response Team will be in Goshen Thursday to deliver personal care and first aid supplies to residents in need.

Clermont County officials say call (513) 735-8500 for non-emergencies and to donate items.

