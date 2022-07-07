Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine to survey tornado damage in Goshen Thursday

The EF2 tornado reached 130mph.
Wednesday’s tornado touched down at 3:08 p.m. and remained on the ground for four minutes, the...
Wednesday’s tornado touched down at 3:08 p.m. and remained on the ground for four minutes, the National Weather Service determined.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be in Goshen Thursday to survey the damage left from Wednesday’s EF2 tornado, according to his office.

The governor is expected to arrive around sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The tornado caused widespread damage across the township, leaving hundreds to clean up the damage.

Wednesday’s tornado touched down at 3:08 p.m. and remained on the ground for four minutes, the National Weather Service determined.

It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County.

The NWS says the tornado’s maximum wind speed was 130 mph and its path length was 2.5 miles.

>> Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado <<

As the tornado approached Goshen it strengthened rapidly and grew to about 750 yards in width.

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

MORE COVERAGE | Goshen designates dropoff site for storm debris | Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

Patrick Thomas, 32, broke out a Talbert House window and used a bed sheet to rappel down from...
Hamilton County inmate who used bedsheets to escape back in custody
Wilford Jenkins, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of his wife,...
Forest Park man convicted in wife’s stabbing death
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Inmate escapes from work detail in Newport
Inmate escapes from work detail in Newport