Gov. DeWine to survey tornado damage in Goshen Thursday

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be in Goshen Thursday to survey the damage left from Wednesday’s EF2 tornado, according to his office.

The governor is expected to arrive around sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The tornado caused widespread damage across the township, leaving hundreds to clean up the damage.

Wednesday’s tornado touched down at 3:08 p.m. and remained on the ground for four minutes, the National Weather Service determined.

It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County.

The NWS says the tornado’s maximum wind speed was 130 mph and its path length was 2.5 miles.

As the tornado approached Goshen it strengthened rapidly and grew to about 750 yards in width.

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

