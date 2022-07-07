Hamilton County inmate who used bedsheets to escape back in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County inmate who escaped Sunday is back in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening.

Patrick Thomas, 32, escaped from the Talbert House around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by tunneling through drywall and using bedsheets to rappel from a third-story window, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Using a locker and a bed, Thomas managed to conceal the hole in the wall, McGuffey said. Thomas then got into a counselor’s room on the third floor and used a chair to break the window.

WATCH | Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappelling down Talbert House

The sheriff’s office considered Thomas dangerous following his escape due to his criminal history.

Deputies and Cincinnati police officers took Thomas into custody in the Westwood area sometime Thursday.

Patrick Thomas has been taken into custody without incident. He was located in the Westwood area and apprehended with the assistance of our partners at CPD.

Thomas was the second prisoner to escape HCSO custody Sunday. The first, 44-year-old James Johnson, fled the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Johnson was taken back into custody Monday.

A total of four people have managed to escape custody in the last three weeks.

When asked if the recent escapes could lead to staff changes, Sheriff McGuffey responded: “We’ve had a lot of officers retiring that are tenured. That makes for a different level of surveillance. We’re training those officers and getting them retrained. I do support the officers. I don’t think anybody violated policy and procedure here. I do think it is a matter of tenure and maturity as an officer in uniform.”

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to address prisoner escapes

