Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from work detail in Newport

He was working on Central Avenue in Newport.
Teddy Bruce Murphy, 62, was working on Central Avenue in Newport when he walked away early...
Teddy Bruce Murphy, 62, was working on Central Avenue in Newport when he walked away early Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.(Kentucky State Police)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT. Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from a work detail in Newport.

Teddy Bruce Murphy, 62, left the detail around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KSP.

Murphey was working on Central Avenue in Newport, troopers said.

KSP said they were notified around 9:45 a.m. that Murphey had walked away.

He is around 5′7″ and 235 pounds, KSP described.

The 62-year-old is serving time for charges of Probation Violation and Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to state police.

Call Trooper David Jones at 859-428-1212 or your local police agency if you see Murphey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

The man was hiding drugs in this teddy bear.
Cincinnati man who hid fentanyl in teddy bear sentenced to prison
The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong wind.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe weather possible again
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Cleanup is beginning in Goshen Township after severe weather moved through the Tri-State...
Cleanup begins after tornado rips through Goshen