Inmate escapes from work detail in Newport

NEWPORT. Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from a work detail in Newport.

Teddy Bruce Murphy, 62, left the detail around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KSP.

Murphey was working on Central Avenue in Newport, troopers said.

KSP said they were notified around 9:45 a.m. that Murphey had walked away.

He is around 5′7″ and 235 pounds, KSP described.

The 62-year-old is serving time for charges of Probation Violation and Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to state police.

Call Trooper David Jones at 859-428-1212 or your local police agency if you see Murphey.

