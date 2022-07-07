Man survives falling tree at Loveland mobile home

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland couple was forced out of their home Wednesday after a massive tree fell onto their mobile home on Redbird Drive.

Ethan Glessner and Destinee Gresham say they feel lucky to be alive after Glessner was knocked unconscious when the tree fell.

Glessner still had blood on his face as he spoke to FOX19 Wednesday night.

“It’s very traumatic. Very traumatic,” Glessner said.

According to Gresham, she saw a different tree fall and told her fiancé, so he went to look at it, and that’s when the other tree fell on their home.

“As soon as he opened the back door, the whole tree ended up falling. He went from standing position to all the way to the floorboard, laying on his left side unresponsive for three minutes,” Gresham said.

Glessner told FOX19 he doesn’t remember much and it all happened really fast. “I woke up literally on the floor with her screaming.”

The tree was so big it partly fell on their neighbor’s home as well. The couple says it damaged a good majority of the back of their home and damaged a lot of important medical equipment.

“It’s going to take us a lot to get back to where we used to be,” Gresham said.

Glessner was checked out by EMS but didn’t go to the hospital. He told us his head did not hurt while we spoke with him despite blood still being on his face.

The couple is working with the Red Cross and plans to stay with family until they can go back home.

