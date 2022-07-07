Contests
Piece of family history destroyed by EF2 tornado

Family's historic barn destroyed in Goshen tornado
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Residents are picking up the pieces, hoping to rebuild after Wednesday’s EF2 tornado, but one family lost something that can’t be replaced.

Countless homes and businesses were hit by Wednesday’s EF2 tornado.

Among the damage is Amy Healey’s family’s barn that’s been in their family for more than 100 years.

“My dad’s been gone since 2013, but his only surviving brother still lives here in this house behind the barn,” explained Healey.

The brother she is talking about is Richard Christman.

“It’s a loss that can’t be replaced,” Christman said of the family barn.

Now, the barn that held a century of memories is no more than a pile of rubble.

Christman said the family raised livestock in the barn; he grew up milking cows.

“It’s devastating and it’s heartbreaking to see your childhood memories ripped to shreds, but it doesn’t mean anything as long as everybody’s here, everybody’s safe,” said Healey.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service determined the tornado lasted from 3:06 p.m. until 3:14 p.m.

It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County.

The NWS says the tornado’s maximum wind speed was 130 mph and its path length was 4.5 miles.

As the tornado approached Goshen it strengthened rapidly and grew to about 750 yards in width.

