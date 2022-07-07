Police: 15-year-old used stolen gun to shoot boy, 14, at Reading home

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A months-long investigation into the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy yielded a criminal charge Thursday, according to Reading Police Det. Eric Leininger.

Police found the 14-year-old, who has not been named, shot at his home on Olden Avenue on Jan. 17.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation lasted six months, Leininger says. Eventually police identified a 15-year-old as the shooter.

The 15-year-old allegedly brought a gun stolen from a home in Colerain Township to the 14-year-old’s home. Leininger says at the home, the 15-year-old “was recklessly playing with the firearm at the time of the shooting.”

The 15-year-old, who also remains unnamed, faces a charge of reckless homicide.

No word on whether the teen will be bound over Hamilton County court of common pleas to be charged as an adult.

