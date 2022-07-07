Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 15-year-old used stolen gun to shoot boy, 14, at Reading home

The teen was ‘recklessly playing’ with the gun at the time of the shooting.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A months-long investigation into the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy yielded a criminal charge Thursday, according to Reading Police Det. Eric Leininger.

Police found the 14-year-old, who has not been named, shot at his home on Olden Avenue on Jan. 17.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation lasted six months, Leininger says. Eventually police identified a 15-year-old as the shooter.

The 15-year-old allegedly brought a gun stolen from a home in Colerain Township to the 14-year-old’s home. Leininger says at the home, the 15-year-old “was recklessly playing with the firearm at the time of the shooting.”

The 15-year-old, who also remains unnamed, faces a charge of reckless homicide.

No word on whether the teen will be bound over Hamilton County court of common pleas to be charged as an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

Gov. DeWine arrives in Goshen to survey damage
Gov. DeWine arrives in Goshen to survey damage
Now, the barn that held a century of memories is no more than a pile of rubble.
Piece of family history destroyed by EF2 tornado
Wood Street in Goshen Township
Duke Energy forced to rebuild most of Goshen’s grid, restoration still days out
Patrick Thomas, 32, broke out a Talbert House window and used a bed sheet to rappel down from...
Hamilton County inmate who used bedsheets to escape back in custody