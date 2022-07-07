Police: 16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy is dead after a crash Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. (See map below)

The teen was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound. While in a curve, he went across the center line and hit an eastbound semi in a head-on collision, according to Fairfield police.

Fairfield Fire Department members and police officers responded to find the Corolla thrown off the side of the roadway.

Paramedics pronounced the teen dead at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has discretion when to release the teen’s name.

A toxicology report is pending an autopsy by the coroner’s office. It’s unclear whether distracted driving, seat belt use or other factors contributed.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating with Fairfield PD.

