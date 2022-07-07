‘Snip for shake’ promotion gives free shakes to men getting vasectomy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As an alternative to an abortion, many men have been opting to have a vasectomy, a reversible procedure that prevents pregnancy.

One local business has been taking it up a notch and has been offering a free shake with proof of a vasectomy.

The sign at Daddy’s Dogs made quite the promotion in the nations.

“I saw it on their Instagram first and I wasn’t expecting it to go viral,” said Grace Josey.

Josey, a long-time Daddy’s Dogs’ patron found out the restaurant -- known for its hot dogs -- was offering a free milkshake to anyone who can prove they’ve had a vasectomy.

‘Snip for Shake’ - A local Nashville restaurant is offering customers a free milkshake if they show proof of a vasectomy. The owner says the overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked this idea, more tonight at 10pm on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/iSoP64sCmp — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) July 7, 2022

“Men have to do their part too, it’s not just us, it takes two to tango. So, if he’s just helping people tango more safely then I’m all for it,” said Josey.

Sean Porter, the owner of Daddy’s Dogs said he came up with the idea of ‘snip for shake’ after Roe v. Wade was overturned and wanted to bring awareness about the reproductive options for men.

“I came up with the idea after I got my vasectomy about three years ago and it kind of went in the back of my head. It’ll be fun to partner with a urologist you know hot dogs and all that kind of work well together. Then when all this kind of stuff happened it popped back into my head and I was like let’s try this and it’s been fun and the response we’ve been getting has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Porter.

‘Snip for Shake’ has been offered to customers for six days and so far 25 patrons have received a free shake.

Those who are interested in receiving a free milkshake must show proof of the procedure getting done through a doctor’s note or insurance bill.

Eli Mateas, a Daddy’s Dog first-time patron, came across the restaurant’s TikTok promoting the offer.

“We came out here to check out an ugly mug and saw the daddy dog sign. We thought it looked really cute, and then a couple of weeks later we saw it blow up on TikTok,” said Mateas.

Mateas said this promotion was definitely great marketing about a serious and controversial topic.

“It really is important to talk about it from the standpoint of you know women aren’t the only people on this side of the conversation, men and everyone else are just half the equation,” Mateas said.

The owner told us the promotion goes through until the end of July.

