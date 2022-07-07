Sticky air continues Thursday, storm chances increase Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damage reports have been widespread throughout the tri-state after yesterday’s severe storms. Power outages are still very high, but continue to improve as crews work to restore power.

A tornado touched down in Clermont County and hit the fire station of Goshen Township. Plenty of damage has been reported from that storm but the final EF-Scale and path information awaits a NWS survey. In addition, straight-line winds were also the culprit of damage throughout the FOX19 NOW viewing area, with measured wind gusts between 45mph and 67mph.

Thursday will be relatively quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Humid air sticks around as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the low-to-mid 90s, so take it easy if you’re outside and drink plenty of water. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm for folks to the southwest of the Cincinnati metro. Any storm that develops could produce a quick downpour and gusty winds.

We’re keeping a close eye on Friday with what could be disruptive weather in the tri-state - and it may be a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening with the main threat of very heavy rainfall that may result in flooding and strong, damaging winds could also be possible. The threats of hail and an isolated tornado is low, but not zero for Friday.

The weekend looks quiet with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Humidity will drop in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be pleasant with similar highs to Saturday. Next week will have sticky weather return with the thermometer climbing back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.