Cleanup begins after tornado rips through Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cleanup efforts are underway in Goshen Township after a tornado swept through Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of damage.

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

Some structures, according to Pegram, are “totally demolished.”

One homeowner told FOX19 NOW he opened his door and saw the tornado. The winds then threw him inside, knocking him out. He said he and his family are OK but the home was destroyed.

FOX19 NOW’s Drew Amman said there was extensive damage to the Allstate building on Dick Flynn Boulevard.

Extensive damage to the Allstate building here on Dick Flynn Blvd after a tornado hit Goshen. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Lzm3c9VHqS — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 7, 2022

One Goshen Fire Department building took “a direct hit,” according to Pegram. The hope is to have part of that building reopened Wednesday night.

“We have extensive damage to one of our fire stations and extensive damage to our police station, which obviously has caused an issue with coordinating a response,” he said.

>> VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

The tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. as part of a large storm front that swept across the Tri-State.

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service will conduct full assessments Thursday. Duke Energy is working to restore power.

There are two confirmed injuries at this time, a firefighter injured by a chainsaw and a civilian injured by debris. The injuries are minor.

NOTE: The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Goshen High School, 6707 Goshen Road. Food, water and shelter are being provided. Pets are welcome; they will be kept in a separate area.

More info for those impacted by the confirmed radar-indicated tornado:

* For non-emergencies, call: 513-732-2231

* Those wanting to help or donate: 513-735-8500 (call on Thursday) — Clermont County (@ClermontCounty) July 7, 2022

