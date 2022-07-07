EF1 tornado in Brown County reached 95mph: National Weather Service

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado did hit Brown County on Wednesday.

The tornado was in the Lake Lorelei area, according to the NWS report.

The estimated max wind speed of the tornado is 95mph, the NWS announced Thursday.

Brown County tornado details from the NWS:

Estimated start time: 3:17 p.m.

Estimated end time: 3:21 p.m.

Max path width: 250 yards

Path length: 3.4 miles

The NWS has now confirmed two tornados hit Southwest Ohio on Wednesday.

An EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.