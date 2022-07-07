Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

EF1 tornado in Brown County reached 95mph: National Weather Service

The tornado traveled more than three miles.
The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down in the Lake LoreleI area in Brown...
The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down in the Lake LoreleI area in Brown County on July 6.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado did hit Brown County on Wednesday.

The tornado was in the Lake Lorelei area, according to the NWS report.

The estimated max wind speed of the tornado is 95mph, the NWS announced Thursday.

Brown County tornado details from the NWS:

  • Estimated start time: 3:17 p.m.
  • Estimated end time: 3:21 p.m.
  • Max path width: 250 yards
  • Path length: 3.4 miles

The NWS has now confirmed two tornados hit Southwest Ohio on Wednesday.

An EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong wind.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe weather possible again
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Cleanup is beginning in Goshen Township after severe weather moved through the Tri-State...
Tornado leaves trail of damage through Goshen
Trailer picked up by Goshen tornado, flipped to back of house
EF2 tornado with maximum wind speed of 130 mph confirmed in Goshen, NWS says