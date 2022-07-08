Contests
Bengals legends Anderson, Riley semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Committee members will next vote on which 12 candidates will advance to the finalists’ stage.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.(Google Maps)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are one step closer to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson and Riley were named semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Thursday.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee selected the 25 semifinalists, which advance those chosen to the next stage of the election process.

Committee members will next vote on which 12 candidates will advance to the finalists’ stage. The voting results will be revealed on July 27.

Complete list of Seniors semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023:

  • Ken Anderson
  • Maxie Baughan
  • Mark Clayton
  • Roger Craig
  • LaVern Dilweg
  • Randy Gradishar
  • Lester Hayes
  • Chris Hinton
  • Chuck Howley
  • Cecil Isbell
  • Joe Jacoby
  • Billie “White Shoes” Johnson
  • Mike Kenn
  • Joe Klecko
  • Bob Kuechenberg
  • George Kunz
  • Jim Marshall
  • Clay Matthews Jr.
  • Eddie Meador
  • Stanley Morgan
  • Tommy Nobis
  • Ken Riley
  • Sterling Sharpe
  • Otis Taylor
  • Everson Walls

