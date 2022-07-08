Bengals legends Anderson, Riley semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are one step closer to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson and Riley were named semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Thursday.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee selected the 25 semifinalists, which advance those chosen to the next stage of the election process.

Committee members will next vote on which 12 candidates will advance to the finalists’ stage. The voting results will be revealed on July 27.

Complete list of Seniors semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023:

Ken Anderson

Maxie Baughan

Mark Clayton

Roger Craig

LaVern Dilweg

Randy Gradishar

Lester Hayes

Chris Hinton

Chuck Howley

Cecil Isbell

Joe Jacoby

Billie “White Shoes” Johnson

Mike Kenn

Joe Klecko

Bob Kuechenberg

George Kunz

Jim Marshall

Clay Matthews Jr.

Eddie Meador

Stanley Morgan

Tommy Nobis

Ken Riley

Sterling Sharpe

Otis Taylor

Everson Walls

