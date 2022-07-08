Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bumble Bee recalls smoked clams for PFAS chemicals contamination

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found...
According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found in the 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee smoked clams.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look in their kitchen.

Bumble Bee Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its smoked clams for safety concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found in the 3.75-ounce cans with the UPC Label 8660075234.

The products in question were sold nationwide to limited retailers.

The FDA says no related illnesses have been reported and no other Bumble Bee products are affected by this recall.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, the FDA stated. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in people’s bodies.

Consumers are advised to either throw out these clams or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash
Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
Melvin Rountree
Police: Man found shot to death in Mt. Airy Forest

Latest News

Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
Goshen tornado: Here’s how you can help
Members of the Deni Indigenous people work during the arapaima fishing season in the Jurua...
Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White...
LIVE: Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong wind.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain, flooding possible
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience