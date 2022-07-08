Coroner IDs 16-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy was killed in a Butler County crash on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road.

Cameron Kerkhoff was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound. While in a curve, he went across the center line and hit an eastbound semi in a head-on collision, according to Fairfield police.

Fairfield Fire Department members and police officers responded to find the Corolla thrown off the side of the roadway.

Paramedics pronounced Kerkhoff dead at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.

Kerkhoff was a junior and football player at LaSalle High School.

“The reality is we’ve all been wounded, and wounded deeply and it takes time for those wounds to heal and even when it does heal, there will still be a scar and we’ll carry this with us for the rest of our lives,” Assistant Football Coach Tom Doerger said.

Despite being on summer break, Doerger is urging any student who may need to discuss Kerkhoff’s death to speak with one of the counselors.

The high school announced his funeral arrangements.

Cameron Kerkhoff '24 funeral arrangements (LaSalle High School)

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating with Fairfield PD.

