Donate to support victims of Wednesday's tornadoes and storms

Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW is teaming up with Alta fiber and the Bell Charitable Foundation to host a telethon Friday.

Call 513-565- 0872 to make a donation from 3 to 7 p.m. You can also donate online or text altafibergoshen to 76278.

All the money raised goes to Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky and United Way Greater Cincinnati and will be used to support victims of Wednesday’s tornadoes and storms.

