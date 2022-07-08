FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and strong storms Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday morning starts off quiet with isolated spotty showers, patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures are in the low 70s before warming up into the 80s during the early afternoon. Heavy rain and storms will be widespread in the tri-state, and due to the disruptive nature of this frontal system, we’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day.

EVENT TIMELINE:

7 a.m. through 1 p.m. Spotty showers with downpours and possible thunder. This will not be severe, though it may cause a few slow downs if traveling.

1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Rain and thunderstorms become widespread and increase in coverage and intensity. Main threat is locally heavy rainfall with potential for flooding. Second threat will be strong, gusty winds. Hail and isolated tornado threat is LOW, but not zero. Storms will be on and off throughout the timeframe as waves of energy move along the front.



Severe threat ends after midnight, though locally heavy rainfall will be a concern through the overnight into early Saturday morning. Remember, if you see flooded roadway or sidewalk, DO NOT travel through it -- especially at night -- as you don’t know the depth of the standing water.

Saturday morning will start off with isolated shower activity, mainly along and east of I-75 as the front moves eastward in the morning hours. Throughout the day, cloud cover will decrease, leaving a mostly sunny sky for the evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80s with low humidity.

Sunday will be splendid with low humidity, sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80s in the tri-state. Enjoy it, because temperatures and humidity increase going into the start of the work week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop late in the day Tuesday, which will bring drier air for the middle and latter half of the week with highs in the 80s.

