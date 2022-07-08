Goshen tornado: Here’s how you can help

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado was on the ground from about 3:06 p.m. to 3:14 p.m., NWS officials say.

It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County.

The NWS says the tornado’s maximum wind speed was 130 mph and its path length was 4.5 miles.

The tornado caused damage to homes, businesses and several buildings, including the fire and police station.

As officials and residents continue to cleanup, there are ways you can help supply the resources they need.

A Red Cross shelter is set up at Goshen High School (6707 Goshen Road) and accepts non-perishable food and bottled water donations.

Residents needing food and/or water can also pick up items at the high school.

We have a shelter open at 6707 Goshen Road in Goshen for anyone impacted by the storm in the area! pic.twitter.com/dswPTctw3D — Central & Southern Ohio Red Cross (@ARCcsor) July 7, 2022

The Clermont County Emergency Management Agency says to call (513) 735-8500 for non-emergencies and to donate items. They are also collecting a list of available volunteers, who must register with the agency.

Matthew 25: Ministries’ Disaster Response Team will be in Goshen Thursday to deliver personal care and first aid supplies to residents in need.

The nonprofit is accepting cash donations and volunteers at its Blue Ash facility, as well as credit card donations online - 11060 Kenwood Road.

Anderson High School will be collecting nonperishable food items and water Friday from 9 a.m. to noon - 7560 Forest Road.

The Goshen community is in need after tonight’s severe weather.



Members of our community have reached out that they will be collecting nonperishable food items and water at the Forest Road entrance at AHS from 9-12 on Friday. Please consider a donation. — Anderson High School (@AndersonRaptors) July 7, 2022

Kroger is supporting first responders and residents by providing water, meals, and non-perishable products.

Three truckloads of water were delivered to Goshen High School and additional resources will be available for residents in the coming days.

Crossroads Church has multiple efforts happening to support local families impacted by Wednesday’s storms.

Crossroads East Side will be offering childcare for parents and caregivers who need some time to meet with insurance adjusters, do work on their property, or handle other matters related to storm damage. Childcare will be available at the church (4450 Eastgate S Dr.) for children birth through fifth grade 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

Crossroads East Side will also be collecting shelf-stable food and items for community members who do not have power. Items can be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, or brought during services (9:15 and 11 a.m.) on Sunday, July 10.

The Goshen Township Administration has designated a dropoff site for storm debris.

Starting around midday Friday, two dumpsters will open at the old school property on Goshen Road across from the McDonald’s.

FOX19 NOW is teaming up with Alta fiber and the Bell Charitable Foundation to host a telethon Friday.

Call 513-565- 0872 to make a donation from 3 to 7 p.m. You can also donate online or text altafibergoshen to 76278.

All the money raised goes to Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky and United Way Greater Cincinnati and will be used for victims of the tornadoes.

