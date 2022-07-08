Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado that's confirmed to have touched down in Goshen Township Wednesday.
Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared
Storm front moving through Florence Wednesday.
Thousands remain without power after severe storms thrashed Tri-State
Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
Drone video of Goshen tornado damage
VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado
A Colerain Township teen is dead after a crash in Butler County, according to Fairfield police.
16-year-old dead in Butler County crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Freddie Miller
Unboxing a champion: the untold story of Cincinnati's first world boxing champion
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting
Border Patrol agents in Texas report they recently discovered migrants smuggled inside...
Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes