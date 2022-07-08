Police: Man found shot to death in Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday after police found him shot on West Fork Road in Mt. Airy Forest.

It happened shortly before 2:42 p.m. Officers respond found 28-year-old Melvin Rountree shot at least once.

EMS declared Rountree dead at the scene.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

