Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says

Shawn Lattimore has a federal warrant for his arrest out of Cincinnati.
Shawn Lattimore
Shawn Lattimore(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Local and federal authorities are after a man accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties.

Shawn “Latty” Lattimore is wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Authorities including the Butler County Undercover Narcotics Task Force, FBI Cincinnati and Middletown police conducted a narcotics search of Lattimore’s home in April 2022. They allegedly found 1,300 grams of fentanyl and 300 grams of methamphetamine.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to cause an overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control, meaning Lattimore was allegedly in possession of 750,000 lethal doses.

Lattimore is known to carry a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Do not approach Lattimore. If you see him, you’re urged to call 911 or 513.785.1300.

Wanted poster for Shawn Lattimore
Wanted poster for Shawn Lattimore(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

