Road closed due to water main break in Clifton

No word when Eden Avenue will reopen following a water main break.
No word when Eden Avenue will reopen following a water main break.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break has shut down a road near University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It started around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca way in both directions until further notice.

Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca Way due to a water main break.
Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca Way due to a water main break.(WXIX)

