Road closed due to water main break in Clifton

CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break has shut down a road near University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It started around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca way in both directions until further notice.

Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca Way due to a water main break. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.