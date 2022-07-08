Road closed due to water main break in Clifton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break has shut down a road near University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
It started around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Eden Avenue is blocked from Goodman Street to Panzeca way in both directions until further notice.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.