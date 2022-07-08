Second tornado confirmed to hit Clermont County Wednesday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has determined a second tornado did touch down near Loveland on Wednesday.

An EF1 tornado, that reached 95mph, hit the ground along Almahurst Lane in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood, the NWS says.

The tornado touched down at 2:57 p.m. and had a path length of .75 miles, according to the NWS.

Damage from the tornado included uprooted trees, damaged fences and roofs, NWS found.

The tornado intensified as it crossed Belle Meade Farms Drive and eventually Three Chimneys Lane where minor roof and siding damage was noted along with dozens of snapped and uprooted trees, according to the NWS.

The EF1 then crossed Wards Corner Road where it snapped a few dozen hardwood trees and caused more fence and minor roof damage.

The last evidence of tornado damage was noted along Harper Lane just east of Wards Corner, the NWS says.

There have now been two confirmed tornadoes to hit Clermont County on Wednesday.

An EF2 tornado in Goshen was on the ground from 3:06 p.m. until 3:14 p.m., NWS officials say.

It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County.

The NWS says the tornado’s maximum wind speed was 130 mph and its path length was 4.5 miles.

The tornado caused damage to homes, businesses and several buildings, including the fire and police station.

Another tornado, an EF1, hit Brown County.

