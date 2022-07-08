Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An alleged “extremely disturbing” act at Ault Park Thursday has left some witnessed in disbelief at what they saw.

A witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, says she a man expose himself to a woman at the park.

A few women at the park say they saw the man exposing himself on the bench. The witnesses took pictures and videos of his car and license plate before reporting it to Cincinnati police.

“I saw one police officer’s cruiser driving through,” the witness described. “All of a sudden, a man came running out of the woods wearing jeans which I thought was weird.”

The witness says at first, she recorded the man because something seemed odd, but as she got closer, she realized he was the person exposing himself to people at the park.

“My instinct kicked in, and I pulled my phone out, and I started recording that, and he got into the vehicle, and I took a picture of the vehicle and the plates since I thought this may be related,” the witness explained.

Once the man drove off, witnesses say police followed the man but lost him as he sped off.

“It was extremely disturbing, considering the fact there was a family with young children doing a maternity shoot at that time, so it just seemed very strange,” the witness said.

Jim and his wife, Amy Mimberg, say this park always felt safe.

They even took their two kids to Ault Park when they were little, but after the alleged incident, they are now uneasy about returning to the park.

“All I know is that when my kids were young, and we were up here all the time, if that would have happened, I don’t know how I would have felt, just shocked,” the Mimberg family said.

The Mimbergs say this is not something that happens here.

“This is a neighborhood we shouldn’t see this stuff happen,” the family said. “We’re definitely going to let our neighbors know, too, because I don’t know how widely known it is on our street, which is right down the hill.”

Cincinnati police say since the actual victim hasn’t come forward to file a report, they cannot release any information on the alleged suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.