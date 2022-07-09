100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An Independence man faces charges after investigators allegedly discovered more than 100 images and videos depicting child pornography in his Google account.

Kenton County police on Thursday arrested Joshua Caldwell, 40, following an investigation by Kenton County Police Det. Kyle Wallace.

The investigation began when Wallace received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The tip regarded child porn found in a Google account, which Wallace traced back to an IP address associated with Caldwell, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Wallace obtained a search warrant for the account, on which he allegedly found the images and videos as well as separate images of Caldwell and several of the suspect’s emails.

Police later found multiple electronic devices during a search of Caldwell’s residence. The prosecutor’s office says those devices are still being searched as of this writing.

Caldwell is charged on four counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning and is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted on all charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.