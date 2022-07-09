2 juveniles, adult hospitalized in serious Adams County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and two underage passengers are hospitalized Friday night after a serious crash outside West Union, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The female driver and one of the juveniles have serious injuries, OSP says.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on OH-136 near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township. (See map below)

Gabriella Brooke Shoemaker, 27, of Manchester, was driving a 2004 Audi sedan south on OH-136 when she went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, OSP says.

Shoemaker suffered serious injuries. EMS transported her to the Adams County Regional Hospital. She was later taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One of the underage passengers in her car was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, also with serious injuries.

A second underage passenger was transported to the Adams County Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP has not provided the ages of the underage passengers, nor is there any word on what caused the crash.

The investigation results are preliminary.

The West Union Fire Department and EMS crews responded with the West Union Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.