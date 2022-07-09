Pair charged in Kennedy Heights shooting that killed young father

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men face charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old in Kennedy Heights last year that police initially described as a “targeted attack.”

A Hamilton County grand jury on Friday indicted Corey Ringer and Kameron Scott for the murder of Ryan Casey.

Police found Ryan dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Northdale Place around 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021. The shooting was not random, police said at the time.

Witnesses said a suspect drove away from the scene, per police, but no description of the vehicle was given. (WXIX)

Ryan Casey’s father, Robert, continues to mourn his son’s death.

“When they took him, they took my heart,” Robert said Friday.

Robert vividly remembers seeing Ryan just the day before he died.

“We talked for a minute,” Robert recalled. “He didn’t tell me that something was going on in his life, that he needed some help. He never told me anything like that, so I suspected that everything was ok.”

That was the last time Robert would see his son. “The next day, 9:05 in the morning, he was murdered.”

Robert says the memory of his son’s smile—a smile “that was worth a million dollars”—will always stick with him. It’s memories like those that have pushed Robert to continue his pursuit of justice for his son’s death.

“I wasn’t going to quit until we got some answers or somebody was charged for this heinous crime,” he said.

Ryan’s memory lives on through his 4-year-old son.

Robert, meanwhile, says he hopes to see a reduction in the number of deadly shooting. “Nobody supports this gun violence, especially against kids.”

Ringer was jailed prior to Friday’s indictment on charges stemming from a different shooting that happened around the same time, prosecutors say.

He and Scott are currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Their bail hearing is forthcoming.

