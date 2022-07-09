Contests
Pleasant latter half to the weekend!

The tri-state is rockin’ in the 80s in the extended forecast
Low humidity briefly returns Sunday before the summertime stickies come back on Monday!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isolated showers come to an end before midnight with skies clearing out. Can’t rule out some areas of patchy river valley fog, but most of the tri-state will see clear skies to start Sunday.

Sunday will have sunny skies with lower humidity for folks mainly west of I-71 while humidity drops during the day for folks east of I-71 after what will be a tad humid start to the day. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s and light northeast winds.

We’re keeping an eye on visibility for late Sunday night into Monday morning as some patchy dense fog could develop in the tri-state between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, more sunshine can be expected on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s along with increased humidity.

Tuesday could have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s with muggy air. We follow that with a stretch of sunshine Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and rain free!

The two week outlook through the middle of July has the tri-state dealing with more heat as temperatures look to be above normal and we could be looking at drier than normal conditions for most of the period. Best to make plans to water the garden and lawn going into the middle of July!

Sunday is mild with sunshine, but humidity increases Monday with more sunshine ahead of a few storms that arrive on Tuesday.(WXIX)

