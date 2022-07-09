Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Vine and Green streets north of Liberty Street.

EMS transported two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A third shooting victim went to the hospital by private conveyance, police say.

Police did not say if there is a suspect at this time.

We will update this information as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.