Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting

Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Friday night.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Friday night.(WIS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Vine and Green streets north of Liberty Street.

EMS transported two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A third shooting victim went to the hospital by private conveyance, police say.

Police did not say if there is a suspect at this time.

We will update this information as more information becomes available.

