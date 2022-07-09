Rain Gradually Comes To An End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday morning, there will be a few showers in the area. However, most of those will be out of the region by the mid afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s.

Sunday will be pleasant an sunny with similar highs to Saturday. Next week will have sticky weather return with the thermometer climbing back in the upper 80s and low 90s. For Tuesday and Wednesday sticky weather moves into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Nice weather resumes Thursday.

