Recovery efforts continue in Goshen following tornado damage

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Community members gathered Saturday in Goshen to help with recovery efforts following Wednesday’s tornados.

Dozens of volunteers from The American Red Cross, Crossroads Church, and more came together to help.

“It’s amazing. Thank the lord that nobody got killed and everybody is coming to help everybody, and it’s just amazing thing how the community can come in and help everybody, and we love it, and we appreciate everybody doing what they got to do today,” Goshen resident Joyce Allen said.

The EF2 tornado touched down around 3:06 p.m. to 3:14 p.m. Wednesday. It started in Newtwonsville and ended in Pleasant Plain in Clermont County, reaching a maximum wind speed of 130 mph.

The tornados cut, hacked, and flipped anything in its 2.5-mile path.

“I mean, it’s one town over, it could have been my town, and I would have wanted people to come and help us out. These poor people need all the help they can get right now, so the time I have is time well spent,” Volunteer Dean Beckstine said.

Beckstine and other volunteers worked to clear the debris and help the residents return to normal life.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do. I always try to put myself in their position. If it was my house and I needed help… they have no electricity, they need food… this is the least I can do to help them out. I wish there was more I was capable of doing,” Beckstine said.

