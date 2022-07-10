2 people critically injured after fire at Evendale business center
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an Evendale business center Sunday.
Evendale Fire Chief Bob Layman says that about 45 firefighters were called to Spartan Drive around 3:30 a.m.
A landscaping business was the only other business impacted by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
