Braxton Brewing hosts second annual neighborhood music and beer festival

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Braxton Brewing Co. hosted the second annual Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8 and July 9.

The Commonwealth-based brewery was one of the sponsors of the festival, bringing together bands from across the country and musicians from local neighborhoods. A few of the featured artists included the folk band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and country band, Stringus Khan.

According to CEO and Co-Founder of Braxton Brewing Co. Jake Rouse, they estimated around 5,000 people attended the event this weekend.

Thousands gathered throughout the weekend outside of Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington for the Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8. (WXIX)

While the festival is primarily about beer and music, there was certainly a wide “variety of food trucks and vendors,” Sarah Walters, the director of public relations for RMD Advertising, said.

Other beer and spirit companies also sponsored the event, such as Maker’s Mark and The B-Line, located in Newport on the Levee.

The first Paradise Music and Beer Festival was in 2019, and came back for a second time since the pandemic.

“It’s great to see so many familiar faces since COVID,” Rouse mentioned.

The weekend-long festival was held on 27 W 7th St.

