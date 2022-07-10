Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Braxton Brewing hosts second annual neighborhood music and beer festival

Thousands gathered throughout the weekend for the two-day festival
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Braxton Brewing Co. hosted the second annual Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8 and July 9.

The Commonwealth-based brewery was one of the sponsors of the festival, bringing together bands from across the country and musicians from local neighborhoods. A few of the featured artists included the folk band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and country band, Stringus Khan.

According to CEO and Co-Founder of Braxton Brewing Co. Jake Rouse, they estimated around 5,000 people attended the event this weekend.

Thousands gathered throughout the weekend outside of Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington for the...
Thousands gathered throughout the weekend outside of Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington for the Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8.(WXIX)

While the festival is primarily about beer and music, there was certainly a wide “variety of food trucks and vendors,” Sarah Walters, the director of public relations for RMD Advertising, said.

Other beer and spirit companies also sponsored the event, such as Maker’s Mark and The B-Line, located in Newport on the Levee.

The first Paradise Music and Beer Festival was in 2019, and came back for a second time since the pandemic.

“It’s great to see so many familiar faces since COVID,” Rouse mentioned.

The weekend-long festival was held on 27 W 7th St.

Thousands gathered throughout the weekend outside of Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington for the...
Thousands gathered throughout the weekend outside of Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington for the Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
P.G. Sittenfeld arrives to hear jury's verdict in his federal corruption trial.
Verdict announced in P.G. Sittenfeld trial
Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use

Latest News

Charlando Peoples
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Goshen tornado victims in need of toiletries, cleaning supplies, gift cards
Goshen businesses step up to help those in need after tornado damage
Police were at the scene of a shooting in OTR Friday night.
Police: 3 hospitalized in OTR shooting
Volunteers cleanup debris in Goshen following tornadoes.
Recovery efforts continue in Goshen following tornado damage