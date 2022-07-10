Cincinnati law enforcement and community build unity through basketball

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The basketball courts at First Presbyterian Church in East Westwood were filled for the unity basketball game that was hosted by the Pickett Project on July 9.

Police officers, firefighters and kids ranging in age participated in the game on Saturday to build unity between law enforcement and the community.

Law enforcement and the youth community play in the second annual unity basketball game held at Third Presbyterian Church on July 9. (Stanley Jefferson)

“We [are] trying to pay it forward,” Co-founder of the Pickett Project Angela Pickett said. “We trying to keep our community safe, keep our officers safe [and] keep the kids safe.”

The Pickett Project aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and first responders to the youth of the tri-state by building relationships on the court. This was the second year they have hosted the annual games in hopes to spread the message, “Love through unrest.”

“[Angela] brought it up to me that everybody likes playing basketball,” Co-founder of the Pickett Project Terrence Pickett said. “And I said, ‘who don’t like playing basketball?’ And then that’s how it burst out to us reaching out to the Cincinnati police and asked that they would project adventure with us.”

Cincinnati Patrol Officer Dayeesha Hollins says she has seen an impact on these children from these gatherings.

“It means a lot,” Hollins said. “It makes a big difference because now that there [are] a lot of homicides dealing with young children. So this event out here and being able to talk to [the kids] before they get out there on the streets and just having a bond with them, [lets] them know that police officers are okay.”

Each team wore shirts with the word “unity” on it, along with three hearts.

Law enforcement and the youth community play in the second annual unity basketball game held at Third Presbyterian Church on July 9. (Stanley Jefferson)

“I want to point out that on the t-shirt red is for the firefighters, green is for the community and blue is for the police,” Angela added.

The events included free concessions and admission was a monetary donation that went toward the Third Presbyterian Church’s youth group.

