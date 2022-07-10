Cincinnati mayor heads to White House to discuss city’s efforts to reduce gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced Sunday that he is headed to the White House to discuss the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence and to commemorate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“I am extremely grateful for the Biden Administration and its understanding of the incredible challenges we’re facing, both locally and as a nation,” Mayor Aftab said in a press release. “We cannot do this work alone, and having leaders in Washington to back us up is paramount in creating safer communities for all.”

On Thursday, the mayor stated that the city will designate $1.5 million to PIVOT. This program addresses violence in neighborhoods that tend to experience “chronic” violence, according to Cincinnati police.

He mentioned that neighborhoods from Over-the-Rhine to East Westwood had an 80% decrease in shootings since last year. He added that violent crimes in these areas have also decreased by 83% since the initial program’s completion.

Mayor Pureval stated that the city would also help finance the Urban League’s Community Partnering Center, Santa Maria Community Services, the Lower Price Hill Collaboration for Youth, Whitney/Strong’s Save a Life initiative and Community Works’ Phoenix Program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.