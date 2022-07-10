Contests
Swimmer rescued from Ohio River by Cincinnati Fire Department

The man was spotted by a boater
The Ohio River
The Ohio River(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the Ohio River after a report of a man floating down the river on Sunday morning.

According to the Acting District Fire Chief Steven Disbennett’s report, the 911 caller reported the incident at 10:50 a.m. after spotting the man from their boat. The caller was able to throw the man a life jacket until the fire department arrived to the scene.

CFD boats were at the scene, deploying personnel at 3540 Southside Ave., the report stated.

The “fatigued” swimmer was able to get into a CFD boat and into a medic unit within 10 minutes of the boats being on the water, according to Disbennett.

The swimmer was then transported to University Hospital for evaluation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

