Getting warmer with only small chances for rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What a gorgeous day! Sunday turned out to be the pick of the weekend with pleasant weather all day. The afternoon hours became warm but tolerable with humidity levels only making it feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature. Plus the sunshine and dry weather really helps make it feel and look like summer at the pool and on the water. Tonight will remain pleasant but we could see some fog develop in low lying river valleys. Low 64.

Monday afternoon will be pleasant but warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Tuesday a weak front moves into the area bringing the chance for rain mainly during the morning hours. The storms do not look strong or severe at this time. Rain tapers off in the early afternoon hours and the remainder of the week will be dry.

It will feel like summer with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Be aware of dry ground in spots if you are doing any kind of burning. There is not a lot of rain in the extended forecast.

