Goshen businesses step up to help those in need after tornado damage

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Businesses began stepping up to ensure residents have the essentials they need to make it from day-to-day after an EF-2 tornado ran through Goshen Township on July 6.

The Goshen Grind, what is considered the center of the community, was a refuge for many affected by the tornado, according to Owner Terry Casey.

“Customers became friends and friends became family, really fast,” Casey said.

Everything from cleaning supplies to food, both for people and their pets, was made available for anyone in need.

“It’s amazing,” Casey said. “We’ve had people in tears over a hamburger.”

According to Goshen residents April and Jim Norvell, the donated items make a world of a difference

“It shows a little bit of humanity,” Jim said. “The community is work for the community, so it’s a nice thing.

While the Goshen Grind offers their services to those in need, the coffee shop did not make it through the storm unscathed, suffering ceiling and roof damage.

“We were lucky,” Casey said. “We don’t have power, but we still have the space and we’ll use it as best as we can.”

People have contacted the Goshen Grind as far as Indiana offering their help, Casey added.

