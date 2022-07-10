Contests
Louis Castillo earns NL All-Star team spot

The All-Star Game is on July 19.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Louis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch in the first inning of...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Louis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Louis Castillo will represent the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Castillo, the lone Reds player selected, currently has a 2.92 ERA. In 12 starts this season, Castillo has a 3-4 record, 74 strikeouts and a 1.099 WHIP.

This is Castillo’s second All-Star selection of his career.

The 2022 All-Star Game is on July 19 on FOX19 NOW.

