Louis Castillo earns NL All-Star team spot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Louis Castillo will represent the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Castillo, the lone Reds player selected, currently has a 2.92 ERA. In 12 starts this season, Castillo has a 3-4 record, 74 strikeouts and a 1.099 WHIP.

This is Castillo’s second All-Star selection of his career.

The 2022 All-Star Game is on July 19 on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.