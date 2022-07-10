Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was killed in Mt. Airy shooting Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that they responded to the 5800 block of Pameleen Court just after 11 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers say that Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

