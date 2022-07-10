Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.(WIS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was killed in Mt. Airy shooting Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that they responded to the 5800 block of Pameleen Court just after 11 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers say that Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say

Latest News

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place near Goodfellas Pizza Sunday...
Victim hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Law enforcement and the youth community play in the second annual unity basketball game held at...
Cincinnati law enforcement and community build unity through basketball
Charlando Peoples
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Goshen tornado victims in need of toiletries, cleaning supplies, gift cards
Goshen businesses step up to help those in need after tornado damage