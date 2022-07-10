Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police officer was hospitalized after being attacked with a metal pipe while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils.

Hils says Cincinnati police received a 911 call in the evening on Friday of a suspected robbery on Sixth and Elm Street. Police responded to the scene and saw the suspect, 34-year-old Charlando Peoples, walking down the street.

Peoples ignored the officers requests to stop, and as an officer got closer to him, Peoples “savagely swung a concealed metal pipe at the officer,” Hils said.

According to Hils, the officer suffered numerous facial bone fractures and will need surgery.

“While Peoples was arrested and charged with felonious assault, this is another terrible reminder about the real dangers Cincinnati police officers face every day. Each time police officers stop someone, they have no idea whether that person is a law abiding citizen or someone waiting to attack them with a concealed metal pipe. The Cincinnati FOP will do everything we can to support our injured officer and push for maximum accountability for the man who viciously attacked him,” Hils said in a social media post.

According to records from the Hamilton County Justice Center, Peoples is facing several charges including assault, robbery, felonious assault and resisting arrest.

FOX19 reached out to CPD for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

