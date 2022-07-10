Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Lattimore
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ Tri-State drug trafficker, sheriff says
Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Witness describes man’s ‘extremely disturbing’ act at Ault Park
Alligator found in Kentucky leads to man facing charges: Wildlife officials
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say

Latest News

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it
Law enforcement and the youth community play in the second annual unity basketball game held at...
Cincinnati law enforcement and community build unity through basketball
Charlando Peoples
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child