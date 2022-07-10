VCSO: 1 arrested after deceased dog found in home, several others malnourished

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Mooring Road in reference to a check welfare for a large number of animals.

They say that happened Saturday around 9:10 a.m.

According to the affidavit, deputies on scene were unable to make contact with anyone after arriving to the home. From the front porch of the house, deputies say they could smell an extremely strong odor of urine and feces and could hear several dogs barking inside.

VCSO says after deputies spoke with neighbors, they were told no one had seen the owner of the house in three to four weeks.

After animal control arrived on scene, they told deputies the condition of the dogs and their environment was grounds for removal of the animals. At that time, a search warrant was submitted and granted to search the home.

After further investigation, VCSO found that Shayna Burko was supposed to be watching the dogs for the owner of the house.

Shayna Burko (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they were able to make contact with Burko who came and unlocked the home for authorities.

According to the affidavit, five dogs were removed from the home and several were malnourished. Deputies say one dog’s leg was missing with open wounds and another was found deceased in a kennel.

Deputies say they also found a detached dog’s head on the floor of the living room.

VCSO says Burko was taken to the Sheriff’s Operation Center where she was interviewed by detectives. Burko told detectives she had been caring for the dogs and the last time she was at the home was in late May.

Officials say Burko has a prior conviction in Warrick County for cruelty to an animal.

Authorities were not able to contact or find the owner of the home.

Burko was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Animal Cruel - Abandon/Neg Prior Conviction

Animal Offense - Neglect of an Animal

She has since been released on bond.

