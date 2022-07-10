Contests
Victim hospitalized after shooting in OTR

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place near Goodfellas Pizza Sunday...
One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place near Goodfellas Pizza Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers say the shooting happened on Main Street near Goodfellas Pizza around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was shot in the thigh, and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

The condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall, and is wearing all white clothing. Officers say he fled in an unknown direction.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

