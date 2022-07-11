13-year-old crashes car in Queensgate; 12-year-old hospitalized

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 13-year-old was driving a car when it crashed on Dalton Avenue, resulting in a 12-year-old passenger suffering serious injuries, the Cincinnati Police Department said Monday.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on July 8 in Queensgate.

The 13-year-old was driving a 2014 Kia Rio northbound on Dalton Avenue when he lost control of the car as he turned onto Kenner Street, police explained.

The car went off the road, hitting metal poles and even a transformer box in the parking lot of 1401 Dalton Avenue. Speeding appears to be a factor in the crash, according to Cincinnati police.

There were four juvenile passengers in the car being driven by the 13-year-old, police said.

Riding in the backseat of the Kia Rio was an 11, 14, and 16-year-old, per CPD. Those three were uninjured, police said.

The 12-year-old, who suffered serious injuries, was in the front seat of the car, police explained.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Cincinnati police did not say how the 13-year-old managed to get access to the vehicle.

Call Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

