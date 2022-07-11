Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

13-year-old crashes car in Queensgate; 12-year-old hospitalized

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on July 8.
The car went off the road, hitting metal poles and even a transformer box.
The car went off the road, hitting metal poles and even a transformer box.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 13-year-old was driving a car when it crashed on Dalton Avenue, resulting in a 12-year-old passenger suffering serious injuries, the Cincinnati Police Department said Monday.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on July 8 in Queensgate.

The 13-year-old was driving a 2014 Kia Rio northbound on Dalton Avenue when he lost control of the car as he turned onto Kenner Street, police explained.

The car went off the road, hitting metal poles and even a transformer box in the parking lot of 1401 Dalton Avenue. Speeding appears to be a factor in the crash, according to Cincinnati police.

There were four juvenile passengers in the car being driven by the 13-year-old, police said.

Riding in the backseat of the Kia Rio was an 11, 14, and 16-year-old, per CPD. Those three were uninjured, police said.

The 12-year-old, who suffered serious injuries, was in the front seat of the car, police explained.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Cincinnati police did not say how the 13-year-old managed to get access to the vehicle.

Call Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: (Canva)
Transgender Butler County man says group beat him up over restroom use
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Officer injured with metal pipe while trying to arrest robbery suspect, FOP president says
Joshua Caldwell
100+ pieces of child porn found in NKY man’s Google account, prosecutors say
Thomas Byers, 40, mug shot.
Homeowner finds naked stranger in basement, court docs
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy Saturday night.
Man killed in Mt. Airy shooting, police say

Latest News

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Cincinnati Burger Weeks starts Monday.
Cincinnati Burger Week begins; 100+ restaurants participating
Annual Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Annual Cincinnati Burger Week starts Monday
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys hold news conference to discuss protests, funeral, curfew