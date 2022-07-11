2 inmates escape from a Hamilton County correctional center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are searching for two inmates who escaped the River City Correctional Center, located on Colerain Avenue, Saturday.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, Shawn Black,29, and Thomas Cromwell,27, escaped between midnight and 1 a.m.

It is unclear how they escaped, but the chief of security at the correctional center stated that on Wednesday he noticed a window broken and temporarily fixed with plywood, according to McGuffey. Investigators do not know how nor who broke the window.

Around 10:30 a.m. the staff at the correctional faculty discovered that Cromwell’s bedding, pillows, and clothes were in the shape of a person to make it look like he was in his bed.

McGuffey says that prompted an emergency count. It was then discovered that Cromwell and Black were missing.

The chief of security and Cincinnati police then searched for the inmates but were unsuccessful.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says that the River City Correctional Center is not the responsibility of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It is governed by a Corrections Board, which is supervised by the Court.

Cromwell and Black are the latest prisoners who escaped the River City Correctional Center.

Russell Baumgartner, 36, was a prisoner at the same facility and escaped in June from UC hospital.

Two other prisoners escaped from different jails in Hamilton County.

Patrick Thomas, 32, escaped from a third-story window at the Talbert House on July 3 but is back in custody, according to McGuffey.

Melissa Cordell, 37, escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center on June 8.

Anyone with information on the escapees is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

