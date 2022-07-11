Contests
Another Sunny Day!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday afternoon will be pleasant but warmer

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday a weak front moves into the area bringing the chance for rain mainly during the morning hours, before the morning commute.

The storms do not look strong or severe at this time. Rain tapers off in the early afternoon hours and the remainder of the week will be dry.

It will feel like summer with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Be aware of dry ground in spots if you are doing any kind of burning. There is not a lot of rain in the extended forecast.

